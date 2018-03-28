Youth Petition for Human Rights

Local church youth group provide young Durbanites with an understanding of their inalienable human rights.

DURBAN, KZN, March 24, 2018 — On Saturday, September 24th, the Young People’s Division at AME at the Well hosted a workshop to celebrate Human Rights. The seminar was aimed at youth in the Durban area and using material provided by Youth for Human Rights South Africa, they equipped more than 100 youth in attendance.

“We wanted to get the youth in the community aware of their human rights,” explained Smith, the Commission Chair on Social Action at The Well. “We are at a time where, education and implementation of human rights are very crucial in our country, so programs like these aim to create advocates for tolerance and peace. The youth are the ones who will be the leading us in the future, so it’s important to arm them now with the right information.”

The day’s workshop included an interactive learning on the rights covered in the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, a document that was adopted by the United Nations in 1948 and was used in the forming of South Africa’s very own Bill of Rights. Each attendee also received a free booklet covering their 30 rights as well as the story of human rights. The event culminated with the attendees signing a petition calling for the government to make human rights a reality, over 100 signatures in all.

“Our hope is that, after having trained today’s youth, they will, in turn, go out and tell others about their rights,” said Smith. “We very strongly believe that, with the right information and the right support, the leaders of tomorrow will be able to make a better South Africa.”

For more information about Youth for Human Rights or AME at The Well, please contact them at info@ame-thewell.org.za

