SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
20
Apr

Youth Unemployment… Could this be the turning point?

WEBINAR DETAILS

DATE: 24 APRIL 2023

TIME: 10:00 – 11:30

PLATFORM: ZOOM https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M5hXBI3qStydb2gTnldgIw

Description :

Localisation is the backbone of Proudly South African, its mandate and objectives. But what does localisation really mean? How does it benefit ordinary South Africans? How does it benefit SMEs, entrepreneurs, the public sector and big business, and the country’s economy, if at all? Join Proudly South African in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) as we host a webinar aimed at frankly unpacking the term Localisation, and its challenges, and its proven impact.

Related Posts

April 20, 2023

Motsepe Foundation lessening the financial burden for university students – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

0
April 20, 2023

A royal treatment for KwaSizabantu Mission

0
April 20, 2023

Call Centre industry a beacon of hope for South Africa’s unemployed youth

, 0