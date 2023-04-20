Youth Unemployment… Could this be the turning point?

WEBINAR DETAILS
DATE: 24 APRIL 2023
TIME: 10:00 – 11:30
PLATFORM: ZOOM https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M5hXBI3qStydb2gTnldgIw
Description :
Localisation is the backbone of Proudly South African, its mandate and objectives. But what does localisation really mean? How does it benefit ordinary South Africans? How does it benefit SMEs, entrepreneurs, the public sector and big business, and the country’s economy, if at all? Join Proudly South African in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) as we host a webinar aimed at frankly unpacking the term Localisation, and its challenges, and its proven impact.