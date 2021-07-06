YouTube Sensation, Dingo Dinkelman, Raises Hundreds of Thousands for Landmark Conservation Project

Surviving the deadly bite of a black mamba… escaping the crushing jaws of a Nile crocodile…hunting for killer lions in the African bush…and now raising R750 000 in 42 days for conservation – there’s no challenge Dingo Dinkelman is afraid to take on!

This conservationist is establishing ‘Dingo’s Animal Kingdom’, a safe haven in KZN’s Cato Ridge where people and animals can connect. This will also be a base for Dingo’s team to work with experts in protecting some of the globe’s most endangered animals.

“With any great venture, there is financial pressure and our next few stages are particularly expensive. We’re fortunate to have worldwide support from people who care about conservation work,” explained Dingo. “With this in mind, I decided to offer the opportunity for our supporters to be part of this initiative and set a challenge to raise the funds.”

The $50 000 target was reached in 42 days – with an international investor committing a further $200 000. Every sponsor who contributed $1 000 or more will get a plaque installed at the haven. Dingo’s Animal Kingdom has also received support from RB Timber Group, Toyota South Africa, PMB Power Products and The North Face.

With ground breaking planned for the next year, and an opening date around two years from now, the multi-functional facility will be a place for animals to roam free in their natural environment. Collaborating with other conservation institutions, this will be a base for demonstrations, training and research.

“The donation is a huge milestone for the park and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our fans,” said Dingo. “Anyone wanting to get involved with this project is welcome to get in touch with us.”

To assist, contact admin@dingowild.com. Check out Dingo Dinkelman’s YouTube Channel, follow @dingodinkelman on Facebook or Instagram, or visit www.dingowild.com.