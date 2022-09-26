ZA Power House Foundation Donates Sanitary Pads to Tsakani Primary School – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Thato Zanele Skosana, a 25-year-old female, a film and Television entertainment graduate from Kagiso partnered with ZA Power House Foundation.

Why?

To donate sanitary pads to Grade 5 Learners at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso

Research Indicates that many girls in our non-feepaying state schools absent themselves on a monthly basis for 3 to 4 days as a result of inadequate access to sanitary pads. Thato’s purpose was to teach and educate, not just give out sanitary pads, because most of these young girls don’t know how to use them or dispose of them.

Teaching a young girl about menstruation hygiene is essential if they are to take care of themselves and not miss school, an important contribution to changing the cycle of poverty.

As film and Television entertainment graduate from Kagiso Thato Zanele Skozana mentioned, “This day was a turning point for these young girls as sadly, such conversations at home between mother and daughter are not enabled, so school was a good platform for them to be taught and be able to ask questions concerning menstruation hygiene”.

What started as a WhatsApp conversation between two old high school friends became an overnight success. Both Zanele Skosana and her friend Zanele Phakathi share the same vision of helping young girls from disadvantage backgrounds with sanitary pads putting an end period poverty.

Owner of ZA Power House Foundation, Zanele Phakathi says, “From my side as a young girl who grew up in township, I had challenges and I understand the same predicament facing these young girls. Today we were are helping these young girls understand these issues. We are here as big sisters to talk to them and most important is to help to go through this process”.

Thato Zanele Skosaza’d objective is to spread this message across all primary schools in Kagiso, by organising donations and sharing knowledge.