Zapiro wins Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters Award from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Last week, our friend and South Africa’s treasure, Zapiro, was bestowed the title of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

As we said in our Daily Maverick story, it was a perfect night for a true knight. For decades, Zapiro graced us with the insights and wit that defy gravity pull of a saturated mind and transcend the space-time limits that our current universe has so cruelly imposed onto most of us.

Thankfully, we’re at least handed an ability to understand a genius when we see him, and admire his work, year after year.