Zunaid Moti Provides Aid to Tornado-Affected Tongaat Residents

MotiMoves blankets warm families across tornado-struck Tongaat

In a significant extension of its winter blanket drive initiative, the MotiMoves programme has reached out to the communities of KwaZulu-Natal affected by the devastating tornado that hit residential areas north of Durban in June. In response to the urgent need for relief, MotiMoves has donated 2,000 blankets to assist those displaced by the disaster, many of whom are still living in makeshift shelters during the severe cold weather of this winter season.

Earlier this month, disruptive weather in the Durban North area left 8,000 people homeless, destroyed around 2,000 homes, and damaged schools, health facilities, and other public infrastructure.

After transporting the blankets from Johannesburg to the Tongaat region near Durban, the MotiMoves team handed over the donation to the Khanqa e Ziaee and Madressa Ziayia organisation, which has been entrusted with the distribution of these blankets to the hardest-hit communities. The donation has been carefully allocated to various areas including Sandfields, Burbreeze, La Mercy, Seatides, and Jan Ross.

Zunaid Moti, the investor, philanthropist, and founder of the MotiMoves business intervention programme, said: “It’s our collective responsibility to come together and support one another, particularly during times of crisis. This winter is going to be a cold one, and many families across South Africa need and deserve something to keep them warm.

“This is especially true for those who have lost their homes as a result of this horrifying natural disaster that hit the Tongaat community. By extending our winter blanket drive to KwaZulu-Natal, we hope to bring some comfort and relief to those affected.”

The MotiMoves winter blanket drive, which has already made a substantial impact in Gauteng, continues to demonstrate the importance of community support and philanthropy. By crossing provincial lines, MotiMoves underscores that the drive’s mission extends beyond geographical boundaries, aiming to assist all South Africans in need.

Khanqa e Ziaee and Madressa Ziayia said: “We’re deeply grateful for the support from MotiMoves. This generous donation will go a long way in helping our community members who are still reeling from the impact of the tornado. It is through such acts of kindness that we can restore hope and dignity to those who have lost so much.”

The KwaZulu-Natal blanket drive is part of MotiMoves’ broader goal to donate 20,000 blankets across South Africa this winter. With more than half of this target already achieved, the initiative plans to continue its efforts every weekend over the coming months. Charities and communities selected for future donations will be notified a week in advance to ensure smooth and efficient distribution.

The MotiMoves programme, founded by Moti, began as a way to teach entrepreneurship through a monthly business webinar series, with an investment arm that helps small, innovative businesses get off the ground and offers sports, arts and culture, and education sponsorships for up-and-coming talent. It has since grown into a philanthropy vehicle through which Moti can reach even more people in need.