Bambisanani Partnership International Athletics Challenge goes further, faster and higher! – David Geldart d.geldart@bambisananipartnership.org

By David Geldart d.geldart@bambisananipartnership.org

The 4th Annual Bambisanani Partnership International Athletics Challenge, supported by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts & Culture and Coastlands Hotels and Resorts, brought together 13 primary schools: 10 from rural KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and 3 from Leeds in the UK. Students (aged 9 and10) participated in a range of athletics challenges in their own schools and then compared performances ‘virtually’ to create competition between the schools. 355 learners participated this year bringing the total over the past four years to 1207.

The South African schools involved were: Vumanhlamvu, Makhanyezi, Iwangu, Kwa-Mtshwili, Mome, Ntumbeni, Sigananda, Iwangu, Dlabe and Silambo. The UK schools involved were all from the Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust and included St. Joseph’s, Pudsey; St. Mary’s, Horsforth and Holy Name, Cookridge;

The programme gives great importance to all participants working hard to improve their own personal performance over time in six different events for both boys and girls: 50m run, 200m run, Standing Long Jump, Three Hop Jump, Tennis Ball Throw and Football Throw. Students were initially taught the basic activity and then established their own ‘personal best’ in each of the events.

Over the past several months, the children were given the opportunity to practise, rehearse and experiment in order to improve their personal best performances. A remarkable 72% of all learners involved made significant progress over time in at least three different events and were awarded special certificates to recognise this. All schools held their own competitions which created 156 new School Champions with the top three performers in each event receiving a certificate. In addition to this, 16 students were identified as being the best all-round performers across all events, 17 students were recognised as making the most improvement over all events and 16 students were celebrated as Exceptional Leaders for their work during the programme ‘helping, supporting and encouraging others’.

David Geldart, Founder and CEO of the partnership concluded, “My sincere thanks to all the schools, educators, volunteers and children involved in this growing event; we have had much to celebrate this year with some interesting new developments. Having student volunteers from Leeds to create an Athletics Festival for the South African primary schools was an outstanding success. Special thanks also the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and to Coastlands Hotels and Resorts for their support and sponsorship; we look forward to further partnership work with them in the future. This programme is producing such a positive result and it now important to work with all stakeholders to develop it even further.”