The Orange Art Project (OAP) is a local arts non-profit, working to bring art to foster families across the Cape.

By engaging practicing artists as art mentors, OAP creates opportunities for practising artists to work with children of all ages. The Project facilitates a range of art activities which are all relevant to social, physical, psychological and educational development.

The initiative, started by Jill Trappler in 2020, and in partnership with Home from Home (a cluster of foster homes) initially responded to the need for activities and materials within the foster homes as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. Since then, the project has broadened and deepened its impact within the foster homes it engages, and in 2021 OAP was formally registered as an NPC.

To date, OAP contracts 10 practising artists who work in 22 foster homes, across the greater Cape Town. Weekly art sessions at the homes or in the artists’ studios are assisting in upskilling both the artists and the families. The joy of art and crafts, the playfulness and nurturing stimulation is now engaging 100+ foster children – many of whom have had little or no previous exposure to image making.

The older children who have moved into transition homes are now able to attend outreach programs at Ruth Prowse School of Art to continue building their portfolios and receive much needed support as they transition into adulthood.

There are invitations to visit Kirstenbosch, Zeitz MOCAA, Iziko and the Irma Stern Museum. Transport costs for these outings are challenging but the exposure is essential.

Another highlight in OAP’s programming is their exhibitions. The Project has hosted 2 exhibitions, the first at Spin Street Gallery, and most recently at Artscape’s marble foyer in December 2023. Interested individuals are invited to browse the exhibition catalogue here. As one of their fundraising strategies, OAP offers an artwork exchange programme, where artworks from the project can be exchanged for a donation. These donations are split between the children who created the images, OAP and Home from Home.

The Orange Art Project is an ideal social responsibility partner who would appreciate collaboration with businesses and organisations. The Project is actively looking for funding and partnerships to ensure the sustainability of their project.

“It is in the individual upskilling, the nurturing of confidence, the attention to problem solving and self-expression that holds the most significance for me.” – Jill Trappler, OAP Chairperson

For more information on the Orange Project, please contact Celina (celina@orangeart.org.za)