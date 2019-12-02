Mountain bikers win full Curro Scholarships at FNB Wines2Whales event

Johannesburg, 27 November 2019: For two Western Cape mountain bikers, the path to a good education turned out to be on a snaking, dusty trail. At the recent FNB Wines2Whales mountain bike event, Luyanda Thobigunya and Lorenzo Le Roux managed to secure a life-changing opportunity for their families – a full Curro scholarship from Grade 1 to Grade 12 at any Curro school, valued at R1.2 million each. However, in a fateful turn of events, Thobigunya decided to nominate his co-rider, who is a father of twins, to receive his scholarship so that both Le Roux’s little ones can benefit.

One of the important battles of the FNB Wines2Whales, held in the Western Cape, was the race for the Exxaro jersey which took place during the Shiraz event from 1 – 3 November 2019. Meant for riders under the age of 26 from historically disadvantaged communities, there were 19 development teams of two riders taking part in this fierce competition. After a sweaty, gruelling race it was BMT Racing Team who were crowned the winners, walking away with two Curro scholarships and a cash prize.

Team members Luyanda Thobigunya and Lorenzo Le Roux were both informed before the race by their manager, Chris Norton, that the Curro scholarships were up for grabs – this turned out to be just the motivation needed. “It was a chance for kids to have a better start in life and that is why we rode like we did!” Thobigunya explains.

Thobigunya, who works at the BMT trail centre at Boschendal, has been cycling for 15 years, with a first place at the 2015 Origins of Trails event his best performance yet. Le Roux is employed at South Industries, a local company which creates composite products for the cycling industry. This was Le Roux’s best performance from a team point of view, with his individual performance highlight being a fifth place at the STBB 4Good MTB Challenge in Stellenbosch. Asked about how it feels to secure this scholarship, Le Roux says, “This is why we ride – to constantly improve ourselves and our families.”

Marí Lategan, Head: Marketing and Communications at Curro Holdings, noted that they are thrilled to be involved in the FNB Wines2Whales. “This event is more about the journey than the destination and, as South Africa’s largest independent education provider, we’ve spotted great synergy in this message. We are looking forward to starting Le Roux’s children on the journey to an outstanding education at the Curro group of schools,” she concluded.