RMB Continues to Back Historic 137th Buffalo Regatta

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is proud to be the headline sponsor for the Buffalo Regatta, an iconic event on South Africa’s rowing calendar. Set to take place in East London, Eastern Cape, this February, the regatta celebrates an incredible legacy, marking its 137th year since its establishment in 1881.

This longstanding event has been a cornerstone of the South African rowing community, drawing athletes and spectators from across the country to the scenic banks of the Buffalo River. Known for its tidal course and vibrant atmosphere, the regatta is a highlight for rowers from school and club crews to elite competitors.

RMB’s continued support reaffirms its commitment to fostering excellence in sport and preserving South Africa’s rich sporting heritage. As the regatta celebrates its 137th installment in 2025, RMB is proud to partner this historic event once more.

“As an organization that values perseverance, teamwork, and pushing boundaries, we are honoured to play a role in an event that embodies these qualities so profoundly,” said Lucy Lightfoot, Head of Brand at RMB. “The Buffalo Regatta has stood the test of time as one of the most prestigious events in South African rowing, and we are proud to contribute to its enduring success. We look forward to seeing athletes rise to the occasion and create new memories in this cherished tradition.”

RMB has also committed to upgrading the trophies for the women’s single scull (W1x) and four (W4-) events, in aid of nurturing greater equity and recognition for women’s rowing. The women’s four event, first introduced to the Buffalo Regatta calendar in 1954, holds a significant place in Rowing South Africa’s history. The upgraded trophies for these historic women’s events underscores the importance of these competitions, placing them on par with the prestige of the men’s events, namely the Grand Challenge (men’s four) and Silver Sculls (men’s single scull).

With RMB’s sponsorship and the support of the community at large, the Buffalo Regatta promises to continue its legacy of excellence, offering a platform for competition, camaraderie, and celebration of the sport.

For media enquiries and interviews please contact annie@angelfishpr.co.za