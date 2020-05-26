The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation SA Gathers Celebrities and NGOs for Inspiring #strongtogether Initiative

[Johannesburg; SA] Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” This is especially true as the whole world is facing a storm. Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco South Africa has brought together some of SA’s top celebrities and global NGOs to launch a social awareness initiative that aims to inspire, save lives, and impact communities. The #strongtogether Celebrity Challenge will start on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 and end on 9 June 2020.

#strongtogether is a symbol of unity and solidarity encouraged by Monaco’s sovereign, Prince Albert II, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in March this year. HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco has brought this initiative to South Africa through her Foundation to bring hope and aid to those impacted by this pandemic.

This is no ordinary challenge, though! It brings together accomplished celebrities from the arts, culture, music, and sport domains to challenge each other to create the most awareness and raise funds for charity. It promises to be highly engaging, socially interactive, and fun!

Some of the Celebrity Ambassadors who will be going for gold include Bryan Habana, Kurt Darren, Jeannie D, Melinda Bam, Gareth Cliff, Terence Parkin, Victor Matfield, Juandre Kruger, Kefilwe Mabote, Margaret Hirsch, Louis Oosthuizen and Angelique Gerber Potgieter to name a few.

The #strongtogether Celebrity Challenge will bring hope to many through the Foundation, and the Celebrity Ambassadors will inspire their supporters to drive positive change in their communities while raising funds for their charities of choice, as well as the Foundation. There will also be a lucky draw where, for only $10, participants stand a chance to win a set of tickets to the 2021 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, or a five-day stay at the luxurious five-star Etali Safari Lodge in Madikwe, South Africa. The Foundation will donate all proceeds from the ticket sales to charity.

As an Olympic medallist and devoted mother, HSH Princess Charlene started the Foundation to teach school-age children swimming and water safety skills and train bystanders in rescue and resuscitation.

“Every year, approximately 360 000 people lose their life to drowning. The tragedy is that over 90% of these deaths are in low and middle-income countries, and children under the age of five are at the greatest risk. Each life lost changes a family forever – but many of these deaths are avoidable,” said HSH Princess Charlene.

The Foundation’s Sport and Education programmes also show the power sport has to inspire young people and transform lives. The skills these children learn through the Foundation enables them to lead safe and fulfilled lives. HSH Princess Charlene added, “My Foundation is about children who can become great adults if we collectively show them the way forward with strong sport values and solidarity.”

HSH Princess Charlene is involved with various organisations worldwide and is the co-patron of The Giving Organisation Trust, and ambassador of the Federation International Automobile. Her Foundation has now put its weight behind the #strongtogether movement to bring hope and relieve suffering. It is already doing so by raising public awareness about the dangers of water and drowning, teaching children preventative measures to decrease water-related mortality and teaching people how to swim.

By supporting #strongtogether, the Foundation is now creating awareness around COVID-19 and getting hands-on by donating thousands of masks and helping those who need it so desperately these uncharted times. In a short period, the Foundation has touched the lives of thousands of people in diverse countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The challenge promises to help people face a brighter future through health and show how much stronger we are together. “Together, we will save lives – one person, one family, one community at a time,” concluded HSH Princess Charlene.

Follow and partake in the #strongtogether Celebrity Challenge on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the Foundation’s website . Together we can do the impossible. Let’s help save lives, do good, and have heaps of fun doing it!