An early spring 2024 SWOT analysis for SA

Paul Hoffman says the success of the GNU is critical to ensuring a country that can survive and thrive. He writes, “As the dust begins to settle around the controversially named Government of National Unity (GNU) and new political alliances begin to take shape, it is timely to consider some of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that are in play in the seventh parliament of SA.

Strengths

Most parties, including the ANC, except its Gauteng leadership, much prefer to band together and present a united front against the new official opposition led in parliament by a rogue former judge, impeached by the very parliament in which he now, questionably so, serves as Leader of the Opposition. The lines of battle in a parliament in which the MKP and EFF serve as very different elements of the opposition will feature a great deal of quicksand.

Multiple weaknesses in SA currently crying out for attention.

The GNU may prove fragile. Its main proponents, the ANC and the DA have long been at loggerheads on ideological approaches that are markedly different to each other. Knuckling down together in a spirit of honest pragmatism and using merit as the criterion of choice in making appointments and choosing policies may be able to overcome this weakness, leading to a re-alignment when next the voters go to the polls. Rampant grand corruption remains unaddressed in SA. When there is nothing left to steal chaos ensues. Look no further than Zimbabwe to appreciate what chaos entails. The failure of service delivery exist at all levels and in most aspects of governance. Taking seriously the constitutional obligation to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights should become the main focus of the GNU.

Opportunities available to SA in 2024?

Many more job opportunities are possible if the GNU governs wisely and prudently. New investments will be made if honesty and pragmatism become established as the hallmarks of the GNU. Green shoots are already discernible. Business confidence can be stimulated if government is seen to be doing the right thing, not only on economic policy, but generally. With a new minister of basic education in place the opportunity to turn around the dysfunctional basic education system is not to be missed. There are no jobs for school leavers who can’t read and write to the standards required in the workplaces. Curriculum revision is a good start. Realising the presidentially stated ambition to “turn SA into a construction site” will present many opportunities to many previously excluded from the benefits of their hard won freedom. The new minister of police has also made an encouraging start to bringing the police service back from the brink. Nothing damages tourism, a potentially huge money spinner, more than the fear in the hearts of tourists that they will not be safe when visiting SA. The DA wishes to establish a new stand-alone permanent and independent entity under Chapter Nine of the Constitution. This new “Anti-Corruption Commission” will have a constitutional mandate to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute serious corruption and organised crime

Threats

That the GNU will not survive and thrive. Its leaders have a novel and awesome responsibility to fulfil. The future success of SA will depend on the success of the brave new GNU based on steadfastly cleaving to constitutionalism and the rule of law. Its components deserve the support of “We the People” who claim both delivery and authorship of the Constitution under which they are bound to serve us all openly, accountably and responsively.

May the second miracle in the system of governance in SA survive and thrive.

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now.