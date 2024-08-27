Two Young Researchers Receive Top NRF Accolade

Dr Itumeleng Monageng and Dr Jan Buys win P Rated Researchers awards

Two young scholars from the University of Cape Town (UCT) walked away with the coveted P-Rated Researchers accolades at the National Research Foundation (NRF) Awards. They are Dr Itumeleng Monageng, an astrophysicist currently holding a joint position between UCT and the South African Astronomical Observatory (NRF-SAAO); and Dr Jan Buys, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science at UCT.

A “P” rating is assigned to researchers (normally under 35 years of age) considered likely to become future international leaders in their respective fields, on the basis of exceptional potential demonstrated in research performance and output during doctoral and/or early post-doctoral careers. Another criterion is that they should have held a Doctorate or equivalent qualification for less than five years at the time of application.

